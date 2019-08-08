You are here

Singtel Q1 profit tumbles 35% on Airtel losses, higher costs

Thu, Aug 08, 2019 - 8:03 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

SINGTEL posted a 35 per cent slump in net profit to S$541.1 million for its first quarter ended June 30, down from S$831.5 million for the year-ago period, amid industry and economic headwinds.

This was largely due to losses at Bharti Airtel in India, as well as higher depreciation and amortisation costs in network and spectrum across the group.

Excluding Airtel, net profit would have fallen 3 per cent, Singtel said on Thursday morning before the market opened.

Earnings per share for the quarter was 3.32 Singapore cents, down from 5.09 cents a year ago.

Operating revenue inched up 2 per cent, in constant currency terms, to S$4.11 billion on growth in the consumer business in Australia and the group’s digital businesses which continued to scale.

Singtel’s regional associates continued to drive customer growth and data usage.

However, Airtel in India saw higher network costs, depreciation and finance charges from its 4G network expansion.

Chua Sock Koong, Singtel group chief executive officer, said: "The Airtel impact aside, business is stable as we continued to execute to strategy in the first quarter."

During the quarter, the group added post-paid mobile customers in Singapore and Australia, and grew its digital businesses Amobee and Trustwave. “This was achieved against a backdrop of heightened competition, sustained industry headwinds and subdued economic growth,” Ms Chua said.

“We are focused on the digitalisation of our core communications business where innovations in digital products and services are proving to be key differentiators, leveraging our network superiority. We are also driving productivity gains and cost savings through digitalisation,” she added.

No dividend was recommended for the first quarter, the same as the corresponding period last year.

Shares of the telecommunications group closed at S$3.29 on Wednesday, down two cents or 0.604 per cent, before the results were released.

