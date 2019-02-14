You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Singtel Q3 profit down 14.2% to S$822.8m

Thu, Feb 14, 2019 - 8:16 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

AK_singtel_1402.jpg
LOWER contributions from its associates and NBN migration revenue in Australia, as well as intense competition in India, and a margin erosion in traditional carriage services dragged Singtel's third-quarter results.
PHOTO: REUTERS

SINGTEL'S third-quarter net profit fell 14.2 per cent to S$822.8 million on lower contributions from associates, a decline in NBN migration revenue in Australia and margin erosion in traditional carriage services, the telco announced on Thursday before the market opened.

For the three months ended Dec 31, 2018, earnings per share declined to 5.04 Singapore cents from 5.88 Singapore cents in the preceding year. 

Nonetheless, operating revenue rose 0.9 per cent to S$4.63 billion, lifted by growth in ICT (information and communications technology), digital services and higher equipment sales.

On Nov 7, Singtel's directors approved an interim one-tier exempt ordinary dividend of 6.8 Singapore cents per share, in respect of the current financial year ending March 31, 2019. The interim dividend was paid in January this year. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Looking ahead, Singtel expects operating revenue from its core business, comprising its group consumer and group enterprise businesses, to grow by a low single-digit, and Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) to decline by a low single-digit.

Singtel shares closed flat at S$3.03 apiece on Wednesday.

Companies & Markets

S-Reits placements, rights hit 8-year high of S$4.3b in 2018

Activity in SGX's iron ore derivatives picks up after Brazil tragedy

Regulator ensures firms give accurate financial data but cannot prevent their failure: Ong Ye Kung

CGAC: did MAS cast net wide enough?

Potential investment for Emas Offshore called off

STI gains on hopes of trade deadline extension

Editor's Choice

BT_20190214_ANGREITS14_3695594.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reits placements, rights hit 8-year high of S$4.3b in 2018

file72qhnfoyvchzoze6g1s.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Tech talent programmes, R&D tax perks top startups' wishlist

file6zc5drg8eufud6cjlv.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Growth in Singapore household per capita income slows in 2018

Most Read

1 Oxley Q2 net profit down 33%
2 Ex-Citibank Singapore CEO Han Kwee Juan joining DBS as group head of strategy and planning
3 StanChart hires HSBC's Chow Wan Thonh as its Singapore head of global banking
4 Positioning Singapore for future challenges
5 Singapore banks likely to post record earnings for full year 2018
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20190214_ANGREITS14_3695594.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reits placements, rights hit 8-year high of S$4.3b in 2018

file72qhnfoyvchzoze6g1s.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Tech talent programmes, R&D tax perks top startups' wishlist

BT_20190214_JEBLURB14_3695570.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Weekend

Oscar crystal ball is here

file7425cbszs6an53ldjkw.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Government & Economy

After 3 record years, tourism may lose some steam in 2019

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening