Singtel Q4 profit falls 25.7% to S$574m

Singapore Telecommunications (Singtel) posted a 25.7 per cent drop in net profit to S$574.4 million for its fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020 from S$773 million a year ago.

This came as the telco took a net exceptional charge of S$302 million for the quarter, mainly arising from Bharti Airtel's provision for a one-time spectrum charge, the company said on Thursday.

Earnings per share stood at 3.52 Singapore cents for the quarter, down from 4.74 cents for the preceding year.

Operating revenue for Q4 fell 10.2 per cent to S$3.90 billion, from S$4.34 billion a year earlier. This was due to lower mobile service and equipment sales revenues across Singapore and Australia.

Singtel's board has proposed a final ordinary dividend of 5.45 Singapore cents per share, down from 10.7 cents per share a year ago. This will bring the total dividend per share for the year to 12.25 Singapore cents, from 17.5 cents a year earlier.

"This reduction in dividend payout is prudent to conserve financial headroom to cope with uncertainties in the current Covid-19 operating environment and the capacity to invest in 5G," Singtel said.

Once approved by shareholders at an upcoming annual general meeting, the dividend will be paid on Aug 18, after books closure on Aug 6.

For the full year ended March 31, net profit was down 65.3 per cent to S$1.07 billion, while revenue slipped 4.8 per cent to S$16.54 billion.

Shares in Singtel closed at S$2.62 on Wednesday, down S$0.04 or 1.5 per cent.