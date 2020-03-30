Singtel raises S$2m to support vulnerable groups and healthcare workers during Covid-19

SINGTEL has raised a total of S$2 million to help vulnerable groups and healthcare workers during the Covid-19 outbreak, it said on Monday.

The funds were raised through contributions from its staff, management committee and directors, with the telecommunications giant matching the sum dollar-for-dollar.

Through its Touching Lives Fund, the group will channel this donation to 18 charities and social enterprises. The sum includes S$500,000 to The Courage Fund and S$600,000 to various healthcare groups, said Singtel. (The Courage Fund was set up in 2003 to provide relief to Sars victims and healthcare workers. It exists today as a continuing tribute to healthcare workers.)

Singtel's board of directors have volunteered to take a 10 per cent fee cut for the upcoming financial year, as a “show of solidarity with the company and its wider community of stakeholders”.

From April 1, Singtel will also extend care packages of free services to support and sustain the wider public, it said. These services range from free entertainment and data-free Whatsapp messaging for the general public to business solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Chua Sock Koong, Singtel’s Group CEO, said: “We hope this will provide some relief to vulnerable individuals and families and tide them through this difficult period. We also want to encourage and show our gratitude to our healthcare workers and volunteers, who have been working tirelessly and risking their lives to keep us safe.”

Singtel has also been supporting and funding efforts by six "SG Cares" Volunteer Centres island-wide, it said. Funds go toward care-pack distribution, meal deliveries, education on health and hygiene and the provision of medical escorts or transport. Prepaid mobile services are also being extended to isolated seniors to help them stay connected with volunteers.

Phillip Tan, chairman of the Community Chest, said: “The extensive help and courage we have seen during these uncertain times have been very heartening. We are grateful that one of our long-standing partners, Singtel, has stepped forward to help support the community. It is with many helping hands during this climate that we are able to overcome the challenges together.”