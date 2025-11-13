Singtel remains ‘fully behind’ Optus despite outages and lacklustre returns

Singtel chief says it has to ‘work very hard to rebuild the trust and the confidence’ the outages have taken

Singtel group chief executive officer Yuen Kuan Moon says the telco has invested A$9 billion (S$7.7 billion) in capital expenditures at Optus over the past five years. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Minority shareholders of Singtel might be concerned over its investment in beleaguered Australian telco Optus, given the recent emergency call outage which resulted in fatalities. Neither have its returns in recent years been anything to shout about.

At a media briefing following the announcement of their results on Wednesday (Nov 12), Singtel group chief executive officer Yuen Kuan Moon disclosed that Optus saw a return on invested capital (ROIC) of 1.7 per cent over the past five years.

Among Singtel’s business units, Optus has the lowest ROIC – which measures a company’s efficiency at using its capital to generate profits, Singtel said. The company did not disclose specific ROIC figures for the other units.