You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Singtel retains Premier League broadcast rights until May 2022

Thu, Nov 22, 2018 - 5:41 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

SINGTEL has picked up the broadcast rights for football's Premier League for another three years with a rights deal from August 2019 to May 2022, it announced on Thursday.

Yuen Kuan Moon, chief executive officer for the Singapore consumer business, said in a statement: "Fans can be assured Premier League coverage remains affordable as we will keep prices unchanged."

But a brand representative for Singtel clarified, when contacted, that the commitment to unchanged prices refers only to the coming season, and may not necessarily apply to all three years.

The Premier League matches will also be available on Singtel's over-the-top service, Cast, which can stream content to mobile devices and smart television sets without a set-top box.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Other football options on Singtel TV include the Uefa Champions League and the FA Cup.

Operating revenue for residential pay-television in Singapore rose to S$66 million for the three months to Sept 30, up by 11.5 per cent on the year before, which the group attributed in its second-quarter management discussion documents to contributions from the 2018 Fifa World Cup in July.

Pay-TV's performance fuelled revenue growth in the consumer home services segment, which grew by 3.6 per cent year on year despite flattish fixed broadband turnover and a 6.8 per cent decline in voice.

Still, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) slipped, on lower contributions from higher-margin legacy carriage services and the absence of Premier League sub-licence revenue.

Singtel closed up by S$0.02, or 0.65 per cent, to S$3.10, before the announcement.

Companies & Markets

SPH Radio stations grows audience base further

Working-capital loans provider oCap to gain backdoor Catalist listing via CPH

More SGX-listed firms communicating sustainability information, but disclosure on board’s efforts is limited: study

Singapore shares open higher on Thursday; STI up 0.41% to 3,050.99

SIA group to shuffle routes around ahead of merger with SilkAir

Ace Achieve to buy 36% of blockchain business for S$1.9m, borrow S$500,000 to finish audit

Editor's Choice

BP_noble_221118_4.jpg
Nov 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble's restructuring hangs in the balance amid investigations

BT_20181122_KYASAD19_3620483.jpg
Nov 22, 2018
Technology

Tax-return sector 'needs technology to take it to the future'

Nov 22, 2018
Real Estate

China developer CFLD cuts staff in Singapore office

Most Read

1 Surge in China theft of Australia company secrets: report
2 Taylor Swift flexes music muscle to seek higher payouts for other artists
3 DBS makes new appointments to boost transaction banking
4 Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds
5 China developer CFLD cuts staff in Singapore office
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGbiz_221118_32.jpg
Nov 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Q3 GDP grew 2.2%, below street estimates; MTI narrows 2018 forecast to 3-3.5%

BP_SGtrade_221118_33.jpg
Nov 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports grow for 5th quarter in a row in Q3, posts 8% jump

Nov 22, 2018
Government & Economy

IMDA puts up seed funding to boost blockchain adoption by enterprises

colin-th-22.jpg
Nov 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek setting up new groups to explore AI and blockchain deals

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening