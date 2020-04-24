You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Singtel secures S$4.17b in credit facilities; SATS issues S$100m in 2.6% notes due 2025

Fri, Apr 24, 2020 - 6:51 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

SINGTEL announced on Friday evening that its units have entered agreements for total credit facilities of S$4.17 billion, for general corporate purposes and refinancing.

In Singapore, Singtel Group Treasury signed an agreement for a three-year S$2.5 billion committed revolving credit facility with 13 banks, including the three local banks. It also inked agreements for one-year committed facilities totalling S$950 million with a group of banks, which it did not specify. These facilities are guaranteed by Singtel.

In Australia, Optus Finance Pty Ltd - a subsidiary of Singtel Optus Pty Limited (Optus) - entered into 364-day committed facilities totalling A$800 million with a group of banks. The facilities are guaranteed by Optus and some of its subsidiaries.

Singtel shares closed down S$0.05 or 1.82 per cent at S$2.70 on Friday before the news.

Separately, ground handler and in-flight catering provider Sats said on Friday that it has issued S$100 million in 2.6 per cent notes due 2025 under its S$500 million multicurrency medium-term note programme. In-principle approval has been received for the listing and quotation of the notes, with listing expected on April 27.

SEE ALSO

Sats' S$1.6m share buybacks beg question of prudence

Sats had earlier said that net proceeds from the issue will be used for general corporate purposes; investing in value-creating opportunities, including long-term strategic investments and acquisitions; and refinancing borrowings.

Sats shares closed down S$0.04 or 1.32 per cent at S$2.99 on Friday before the news.

Companies & Markets

SIA replies to Sias questions on S$15b cash call

Micro-Mechanics Q3 net profit jumps 48.1% to S$3.9m on increased sales

Eagle Hosp gets US$35m loan default notice; hotel managers may scrap sponsor's agreements

HC Surgical says 'impractical' to further probe doctor named in SMC complaint

Clearbridge says unaware of reason for share price surge, notes Biolidics announcement

IReit Global names new CEO from unitholder Tikehau Capital

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 24, 2020 06:41 PM
Companies & Markets

SIA replies to Sias questions on S$15b cash call

THE worsening environment for aviation amid the Covid-19 pandemic has made it very difficult for airlines to tap...

Apr 24, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Apr 24, 2020 06:07 PM
Government & Economy

Work smart, travel alone, eat out fast: South Korea's prescription for coronavirus recovery

[SEOUL] South Korea outlined guidelines on Friday for a two-year return to a post-coronavirus normality including...

Apr 24, 2020 05:54 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks finish week lower on persistent virus worries

[SHANGHAI] Hong Kong stocks slipped on Friday to finish the week lower, tracking other Asian markets, spurred by...

Apr 24, 2020 05:50 PM
Stocks

STI closes 0.95% lower, down 3.69% for the week

THE Straits Times Index (STI) fell 24.21 points or 0.95 per cent on Friday to finish the week at 2.518.16 points, as...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.