You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Singtel tapping Bank of America for pursuit of Australia wireless operator Amaysim: sources

Tue, Aug 21, 2018 - 2:07 PM

[SINGAPORE] Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (Singtel), South-east Asia's largest telecom services provider, is moving ahead with examining a possible bid for wireless operator Amaysim Australia Ltd, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The company is working with Bank of America Corp to assess options for investing in Sydney-based Amaysim, the people said, asking not to be identified because the process is private. The appointment was made in the last two weeks, according to one of the people.

A deal for Amaysim, which leases the wireless network owned by the Singapore carrier's local subsidiary, would give Singtel access to the operator's more than 1.1 million mobile subscribers. Shares of Amaysim have slumped about 54 per cent this year, giving the company a market value of A$193 million (S$194.1 million).

Singtel hasn't decided how large a stake it would eventually seek in Amaysim, the people said. Deliberations are at an early stage, and there's no certainty they will result in a bid, they said. Representatives for Singtel and Bank of America declined to comment, while a spokesman for Amaysim said he couldn't immediately comment.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Local subsidiary Singtel Optus Pty reported net income fell 3.5 per cent for the quarter through June to A$154 million. Its wireless revenue rose 7.9 per cent after Optus added customers during the period, though the average revenue per user fell amid competition on data prices.

Amaysim was one of the first Australian operators to offer unlimited national talk and text mobile plans, according to its website. It bought a local Internet provider in 2016 to enter the broadband market and expanded into energy services last year.

BLOOMBERG

Companies & Markets

Singapore Airlines in new tie-ups with Alibaba to expand in China's fast growing travel market

Hot stock: 8Telecom's 10.5% surge prompts SGX query

Baodi offers HK$3.267 per Techcomp share after acquiring 61.5% stake

Singtel sells US$500m of 10-year bonds at 3.875% coupon; reoffered yield at 3.889%

Vibrant Group names Ernst & Young as unit Blackgold's special auditor

SGX firms' Aug buybacks exceed S$100m

Editor's Choice

file715dt1dm7jrmb8x21yt.jpg
Aug 21, 2018
Government & Economy

GST, tax hikes could help fund new healthcare, housing initiatives

BT_20180821_ABSTRATEGY10_3537947.jpg
Aug 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Africa's a growth market, but it's a long-term play

bankfile.jpg
Aug 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX firms' Aug buybacks exceed S$100m

Most Read

1 Government studying more CPF use for older HDB flats; lease buyback to be extended to all flats
2 New public housing, healthcare schemes to tackle concerns
3 Early redevelopment scheme 'gives owners of ageing flats viable exit option'
4 Freehold HDB leases would be 'socially divisive': PM Lee
5 Stocks to watch: Noble, Annica, Nam Cheong, TT International, Frasers Property
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file715dt1dm7jrmb8x21yt.jpg
Aug 21, 2018
Government & Economy

GST, tax hikes could help fund new healthcare, housing initiatives

Aug 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: 8Telecom's 10.5% surge prompts SGX query

Aug 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia PM Mahathir says China-backed rail, pipeline projects cancelled for now: reports

Aug 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore police recover over S$27m linked to China's Ezubao Ponzi scheme

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening