You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Singtel to pace out investment for 5G technology, unveils 5G-powered pop-up store

It's on track to roll out 5G network coverage to half of Singapore in two years
Thu, Sep 10, 2020 - 5:50 AM
raewee@sph.com.sg@RaeWeeBT

BT_20200910_RAESINGTEL10_4234922.jpg
Despite the economic slump, which may slow down the uptake of such 5G technology, Singtel's Mr Yuen said that the telco remains a service provider that "covers the entire spectrum of the population".
PHOTO: SINGTEL

Singapore

SINGTEL is pacing its investment for 5G deployment, and is on track to roll out its 5G network coverage to half the island in two years' time and nationwide by 2025, said Yuen Kuan Moon, Singtel's chief executive for its Singapore consumer operations, on Wednesday.

The...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 10, 2020 12:17 AM
Government & Economy

Indonesia's capital to reimpose restrictions over coronavirus

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's capital, Jakarta, will reinstate wide-scale social restrictions "as soon as possible" because...

Sep 10, 2020 12:05 AM
Banking & Finance

JPMorgan makes debut in green bond market with US$1b deal

[NEW YORK] JPMorgan Chase, the biggest US bank by assets, is issuing bonds to finance environmentally-friendly...

Sep 9, 2020 11:59 PM
Energy & Commodities

Second wave of floating storage triggered by ailing oil market

[LONDON] A stalled global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is leading to a fresh build-up of global...

Sep 9, 2020 11:45 PM
Real Estate

Frozen property funds with US$16b aren't rushing to reopen

[LONDON] The UK's biggest property funds for mom-and-pop investors that were locked at the peak of the coronavirus...

Sep 9, 2020 11:28 PM
Transport

German car parts maker Schaeffler cuts 4,400 jobs

[FRANKFURT] German car and industrial supplier Schaeffler said Wednesday that it will cut 4,400 jobs due to the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stocks: Sembcorp shares rise on ex-entitlements basis; SMM sinks 13.5%

Penrose condo early-bird prices start from S$788,000 at preview this weekend

Stocks to watch: UOB, Keppel, Sembcorp, CapitaLand Mall Trust, UG Healthcare

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

'We've to... deal with what went wrong', Shanmugam weighs in on case involving Liew Mun Leong's former helper

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.