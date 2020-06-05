You are here

Singtel unit prices US$750m 10-year notes at 1.875%

Fri, Jun 05, 2020 - 5:50 AM
Singapore

SINGTEL on Thursday said its wholly-owned subsidiary, Singtel Group Treasury (SGT), has priced US$750 million in 10-year notes at 1.875 per cent per annum. The notes, which are guaranteed by Singtel, will mature in 2030. They are US dollar-denominated and will be drawn down...

