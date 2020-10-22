Singtel's NCS acquires digital services consultancy for undisclosed sum

SINGTEL'S information, communications and technology (ICT) arm NCS has acquired regional digital services consultancy 2359 Media for an undisclosed sum.

2359 Media will become part of NCS's NEXT digital arm. 2359 Media was founded in 2009 and specialises in leveraging cloud-based technologies to develop custom-built mobile apps, platforms and websites. Its clients come from sectors such as financial services, media, healthcare and retail.

NCS said the combination of 2359 Media with NEXT's digital capabilities and strengths in large-scale application and infrastructure implementations will offer clients access to an expanded range of digital services from design thinking, rapid prototyping, cloud-native application development, to creation of innovative digital solutions.

NCS chief executive Ng Kuo Pin said: "By leveraging on the strengths of 2359 Media in creating innovative mobile apps and solutions, we are in an even stronger position to help our clients accelerate their digital transformation agendas through experience design and purposeful adoption of digital technologies."

2359 Media chief executive and founder Wong Hong Ting said: "With the backing of NCS's resources and NCS NEXT services teams, we can create lasting impact and deeper changes with clients in Singapore and the region."

Singtel shares were trading flat at S$2.12 as at 10.55am on Thursday.