Singtel's Optus extends partnership with fellow Australian telco Vocus

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
SINGTEL'S wholly owned Australian telco Optus has signed a five-year extension of its current mobile virtual network operator agreement with fellow telco Vocus Group, offering access to the Optus 5G network and future technologies.
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg