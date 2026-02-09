Singtel’s regional data centre arm Nxera opens largest facility in Tuas

Nxera’s operational and pipeline capacity is expected to more than double to over 400 megawatts in the mid-term

[SINGAPORE] Nxera, Singtel’s regional data centre arm, on Monday (Feb 9) opened its largest and multi-tenanted data centre in Tuas.

DC Tuas has 58 megawatts in artificial intelligence-ready capacity and is Singapore’s highest power-density data centre. With the opening of DC Tuas, Nxera’s total data centre capacity in the country rose to 120 megawatts.

Nxera is expanding its data centre footprint across Asia, with additional AI-ready capacity coming onstream in Batam and Johor Bahru in the second half of 2026.

Its operational and pipeline capacity is expected to more than double from 200 megawatts in 2026 to more than 400 megawatts in the mid-term.

DC Tuas supports the higher rack densities required by next generation AI workloads.

It hosts Singapore’s largest direct-to-chip liquid cooling deployment, enabling customers to use the new generation of AI infrastructure efficiently and at scale, said Singtel.

It added that this advanced cooling capability improves heat extraction while reducing energy and water consumption, compared to conventional cooling methods.

Bill Chang, chief executive of Nxera and Singtel’s Digital InfraCo unit, said: “The ability to deploy higher-density, compute-intensive AI workloads sustainably is increasingly critical for a strategic market where data centre capacity is constrained.”

He added that DC Tuas “reinforces the country’s position as a global AI hub and supports accelerating AI adoption”.

Singtel noted that the data centre further enhances Singtel Digital InfraCo’s end-to-end digital infrastructure platform, which spans connectivity, subsea cables and data centres across Asia-Pacific.

The 120,000-square-foot facility is the country’s only hyperconnected data centre integrated with a cable landing station, providing direct access to both international and domestic networks.

“This enables DC Tuas to deliver lower latency, enhanced reliability and stronger network performance, while offering carrier neutrality for customers to support their mission-critical and latency-sensitive workloads at scale,” said Singtel.

Shares of Singtel ended Monday 1.3 per cent or S$0.06 higher at S$4.78.