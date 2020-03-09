You are here

Sino Grandness appoints new CFO from April 1

Mon, Mar 09, 2020 - 8:07 PM
sharons@sph.com.sg@SharonSeeBT

SINO Grandness Food Industry Group will be appointing a new chief financial officer (CFO) in April.

Chan Chun Kit will be the company's CFO with effect from April 1, Sino Grandness said in a regulatory filing on the Singapore Exchange after markets closed on Monday.

He will be responsible for all aspects of financial planning, internal control compliance, financial reporting matters of the company and its group of companies, according to the filing.

Mr Chan was previously the regional financial controller of of KTL Global Limited, which he joined in 2018. From 2011 to 2018, he was CFO and company secretary of China Flexible Packaging Holdings.

Sino Grandness shares closed at S$0.014 on Monday, down S$ 0.002 or 12.50 per cent.

