Sino Grandness requests trading halt after share price plunge prompts SGX query

Mon, Jan 14, 2019 - 11:37 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

CANNED vegetable and fruits producer Sino Grandness Food Industry Group called for a trading halt on Monday morning pending release of an announcement after being queried by the Singapore Exchange for a plunge in its share price.

At about 9:40am, SGX issued a query on the company's unusual share price and volume movement after the counter sank some 12.7 per cent or 1.7 Singapore cents to S$0.117 from its Friday close of S$0.134.

By the time Sino Grandness requested for a trading halt at 10.24am, some 4.2 million of its shares had changed hands, versus an average three-month volume of 330,000.

