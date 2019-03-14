You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Sino Grandness seeks extension to hold AGM, announce Q1 results

Thu, Mar 14, 2019 - 8:31 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

CHINESE canned vegetable and fruits producer Sino Grandness Food Industry Group has applied to the Singapore bourse for an extension of time to hold its annual general meeting (AGM) for FY2018, and to release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31. 

The company is seeking to push back the deadline to hold its AGM from April 30 to May 31, and to extend the deadline to release its Q12019 results from May 14 to June 14. 

In a regulatory filing on Thursday morning, Sino Grandness noted that the one reason for seeking the extensions is because the company is addressing a default loan to Soleado Holdings. 

Sino Grandness was served a letter of demand by Soleado Holdings in January over a sum of about US$22 million. The sum refers mainly to an outstanding convertible loan principal amount, default interests payable and reimbursement of the amount of all costs and legal expenses, and includes default interest accruing at 15 per cent per annum, as well as associated fees, costs and expenses.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

According to Sino Grandness, it also experienced high staff turnover and reduced staff strength in its finance team for fiscal year 2018. 

"The disruption of the staff movement has an impact on the accuracy of the financial information, which causes delay in finalising the financial results for FY2018," the company said. 

It added that, as the group's current market cap is lower than its net assets, the company's external auditors had requested formal valuations to be done on the property, plant and equipment of its principal subsidiaries, namely Grandness (Sichuan) Foods Co, Grandness (Shanxian) Food Co, Garden Fresh (Hubei) Food & Beverage Co, and Grandness (Anhui) Foods Co.

Sino Grandness said also that more time was needed by the management and the external auditor to obtain certain outstanding audit confirmation replies, and to follow up on pending matters including various site vists in order to satisfactorily conclude the audit procedures. 

It will also require time thereafter to print, perform accuracy checks, distribute its annual report, and to observe the 14 days' notice to shareholders before conducting its AGM, the company said. 

Shares in Sino Grandness closed at 5.1 Singapore cents apiece on Wednesday, up two per cent, or 0.1 Singapore cent. 

Companies & Markets

SIA sets up S$2b bond programme for senior unsecured debt

Singapore firms to ride out Brexit with eye on buy opportunities

High time Singapore sets up proper whistleblower laws, protection

Gold bulls could spark interest in Singapore-listed miners

Singapore, US derivative trading venues deemed comparable

SingPost may wind down or sell US e-commerce unit: analysts

Editor's Choice

BP_ChinaUS_140319_2.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Government & Economy

China-US trade war biggest wildcard for Singapore economy

BP_Brexit_140319_1.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore firms to ride out Brexit with eye on buy opportunities

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

Most Read

1 Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up
2 A Changi Airport spin-off may benefit investors more so than Singaporeans
3 Broker's take: Citi Research downgrades SGX to 'sell' as HKSE's China futures contract product may curb profits
4 AEW sells Rivervale Mall for S$230m to SC Capital Partners
5 Singapore suspends Boeing 737 Max flights after Ethiopian Airlines crash
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_Brexit_140319_1.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore firms to ride out Brexit with eye on buy opportunities

BP_ChinaUS_140319_2.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Government & Economy

China-US trade war biggest wildcard for Singapore economy

BP_Theresa May_140319_3.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Latest rejection of May's Brexit deal opens up several scenarios

BP_pound_140319_4.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Banking & Finance

Pound's yo-yo causing headaches; DBS strategist urges defensive stance

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening