Sino Grandness seeks extension to hold AGM, announce Q1 results

CHINESE canned vegetable and fruits producer Sino Grandness Food Industry Group has applied to the Singapore bourse for an extension of time to hold its annual general meeting (AGM) for FY2018, and to release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31.
