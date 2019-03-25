You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Sino Grandness to raise S$6.8m in S$0.04 per share placement

Mon, Mar 25, 2019 - 8:18 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

SINO Grandness Food Industry Group has entered into a placement agreement with JW Capital Group to raise net proceeds of around S$6.8 million to repay outstanding sums to Soleado Holdings and strengthen its financial and working capital.

It plans to issue 170 million new shares at the issue price of S$0.04 per placement share, the Chinese canned vegetable and fruits producer said in a bourse filing on Monday morning before the market opened.

The issue price represents a discount of 6.98 per cent to Sino Grandness' volume weighted average price of S$0.043 for trades done on March 22.

The placement is subject to certain conditions, including the in-principle approval of the Singapore Exchange. If these conditions are not satisfied within six months from the date of the placement agreement, the agreement will be terminated.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The 170 million placement shares represent 17.36 per cent of the company’s existing issued share capital and approximately 14.79 per cent of its enlarged share capital after the proposed placement.

Sino Grandness said JW Capital Group, which now holds no shares in the company, wishes to be a strategic investor in the company and agreed to subscribe for the placement shares as part of its own business strategies.

Shares of the company last closed flat at S$0.043 apiece on March 22. 

Companies & Markets

Aspial buys back S$3.8m 5.05% notes due 2019 in S$20m repurchase plan

ASTI Holdings to release FY2018 results by March 31

Qatar unveils enhanced Economy Class, 7 new destinations

Freshworks launches Asean hub in Singapore

Sabana Reit's Tuas property sale called off

CSE Global on acquisition trail

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd_250319_2.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Consumer

Technology could ease pain of rising costs on F&B earnings

BT_20190325_CCMOBIKE25TURN_3732795.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Garage

oBike investor and local startup Anywheel make play for Mobike

BP_Treasure _250319_3.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Real Estate

Treasure sells 272 units on launch weekend

Most Read

1 The Hyflux story so far
2 Kuok Group plans mall and 480 apartments on Pasir Ris site
3 HDB awards white site in Pasir Ris Central to Allgreen Properties, Kerry Properties tie-up
4 Pangolin Investment says exit offer for Challenger is too low
5 Li Ka-Shing's son stumbles in year since father’s retirement
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_cbd_250319_2.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Consumer

Technology could ease pain of rising costs on F&B earnings

BT_20190325_CCMOBIKE25TURN_3732795.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Garage

oBike investor and local startup Anywheel make play for Mobike

Mar 25, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, Sino Grandness, ASTI Holdings, New Silkroutes

BP_Treasure _250319_3.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Real Estate

Treasure sells 272 units on launch weekend

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening