You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Sinwa to distribute special dividend totalling S$64.8m after assets selloff

Tue, Feb 26, 2019 - 9:05 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

SINWA will distribute a special dividend to shareholders totalling S$64.8 million. The marine supply and logistics company made the announcement on Tuesday after closing a S$74.9 million deal to sell six of its subsidiaries to Asia Ship Chandlery Holdings on Feb 1.

The company reaped a profit of S$15.2 million from the sale, and its cash at bank and on hand stands at an estimated S$93 million. The amount will be used to fund the dividend distribution. 

With a majority of the company's assets being cash, it is now a cash company by Singapore Exchange rules. The company previously had operations in Singapore, China, Thailand and Australia.

In its 2018 full-year results released on Tuesday, the company posted net profit of S$10.2 million and revenue of S$80,000.

Including its discontinued operations, earnings per share came in at 2.98 Singapore cents.

Sinwa's shares closed flat on Monday at S$0.295.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Soilbuild flags Q4, full-year loss from S$1.4m arbitration award against unit

EGM to oust Pine Capital directors to take place at later date

JEP Holdings fiscal 2018 profit up 2.7 times to S$2.2m on lower administrative costs

World's largest Nutella factory reopens after 'quality defect'

Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services

Best World shares fall 18.45% in heavy volume as trading resumes

Editor's Choice

BT_20190226_JLPINE26_3706503.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Real Estate

Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite

BP_ACRA_260219_1.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services

BP_starhub_260219_5.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Irrelevance, thy name is telco bundling

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Best World shares plunge as much as 25.8% as trading resumes
2 S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour
3 Best World to hire independent party to review business and accounting practices
4 How two brothers built a music school empire in Singapore
5 Bull run in US markets could stick around a while longer
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20190226_JLPINE26_3706503.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Real Estate

Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite

BP_ACRA_260219_1.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services

Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World shares fall 18.45% in heavy volume as trading resumes

BP_SG_260219_2.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Forecast for 2019 headline inflation trimmed as Jan reading eases to 0.4%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening