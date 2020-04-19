You are here

Six confirmed Covid-19 cases at TTJ dormitory form new virus cluster

Sun, Apr 19, 2020 - 4:56 PM
STRUCTURAL steel fabricator TTJ Holdings said on Sunday that six foreign workers employed by its unit TTJ Design and Engineering have been identified as confirmed cases of the Covid-19 infection.

TTJ Design and Engineering, at 57 Pioneer Road, was named as a new infection cluster on Saturday.

TTJ had closed all its workplace premises in Singapore from April 7 to May 4 as it does not provide essential services, but TTJ Design and Engineering continues to operate an on-site foreign workers dormitory at 57 Pioneer Road. 

The group said: "On being notified of the links of the confirmed cases of the Covid-19 infection, the company had taken prompt action and isolated all employees who have had direct contact with the confirmed cases.

"The company has been working closely with the Ministry of Health (MOH) and relevant authorities to assist with contact tracing, and cleaning and disinfection in accordance with the guidelines issued by the MOH and the National Environment Agency of Singapore and is extending its full support to the infected employees and their families."

596 new Covid-19 infections confirmed in S'pore, majority work permit holders in dorms

Since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak in Singapore, TTJ has put in place various measures to combat the virus.

"These include temperature screening, distribution of surgical masks to all employees, working from home or alternative sites where possible and safe distancing within the workplace," it said.

Since March 28, TTJ Design and Engineering had also required those foreign workers staying at its on-site dormitory not to leave.

Since April 7, when Singapore began enforcing stricter safe distancing measures, catered food and laundry services had also been arranged for all foreign workers at the site, TTJ said.

TTJ said it is assessing the potential impact of the Safe Distancing Measures, government support and temporary relief measures on its business, as well as assessing and reviewing the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Bill which was passed on April 7 that is intended tooffer temporary relief and support to local businesses and individuals affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

It said: "At this stage, the company is unable to quantify nor determine the true extent of the financial impact of the Safe Distancing Measures on the earnings per share and net asset value per share of the group for the financial year ending July 31, 2020.

"Where applicable, the Company will tap into the appropriate financial support packages extended by the Singapore government to the company. The board will continue to monitor the evolving situation and provide updates on any material developments as soon as practicable."

TTJ shares last changed hands at S$0.114 apiece on Tuesday.

