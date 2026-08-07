‘Size in banking is not everything’: UOB pursues capital-light strategy as Q2 profit rises; trims fee growth outlook
Lender declares a dividend of S$0.88 per share for the period
- UOB’s Q2 earnings slightly beat the S$1.45 billion consensus forecast in a Bloomberg survey of five analysts. PHOTO: BT FILE
[SINGAPORE] UOB signalled that it will continue pruning non-core businesses as it reshapes itself into a more capital-light, advisory-led lender, with group chief executive Wee Ee Cheong saying that the bank will focus on businesses where it has a competitive advantage.
The comments came after UOB reported a 10 per cent rise in its second-quarter net profit and two days after announcing the S$555 million sale of its asset management arm to Allianz Global Investors.
“Size in banking is not everything,” Wee said at the bank’s second-quarter results briefing on Friday (Aug 7). “To be a good bank, you have to be relevant.”
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