Both firms’ combined share of the global Nand market exceeds that of competitor Samsung

A bond conversion exercise and the purchase of additional shares will give SK Hynix an indirect stake of about 14.1% in Kioxia. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SEOUL] South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix will become the largest shareholder in Japanese rival Kioxia by converting bonds of an investment vehicle into shares in December, expanding its clout in the memory chip sector that is now critical to global artificial intelligence development.

SK Hynix plans to convert bonds into 129,000 common shares and buy 1,001 additional shares in the entity from Bain Capital, a transaction that will give it an indirect stake of about 14.1 per cent in Kioxia.

The move would strengthen SK Hynix’s strategic foothold in one of the world’s leading producers of flash memory chips, potentially paving the way for closer cooperation even as Kioxia retains independent management.

Combined Nand market share surpasses Samsung’s

Both companies make Nand, a type of chip that is used for storage across a wide range of products from smartphones to AI servers.

SK Hynix had a 19 per cent share of the global Nand market in the second quarter, while Kioxia had 14 per cent, according to market researcher Counterpoint.

Together, they would surpass market leader Samsung Electronics’ 28 per cent, even without accounting for Kioxia manufacturing partner Sandisk’s 11 per cent share.

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Nand flash memory has emerged as a critical growth market as AI services fuel demand for high-capacity, high-performance storage in data centres, particularly enterprise solid-state drives.

After years of boom-and-bust cycles, memory chipmakers are experiencing a sharp upturn in orders, with surging demand, tighter supplies and rising prices boosting profitability for major manufacturers.

Still, their shares have dipped due to investor fears surrounding growing debt and circular financing in the AI sector.

Kioxia to retain independence

Icheon-based SK Hynix said in a separate statement it has no plans to acquire additional Kioxia shares and will continue to respect the Tokyo-based company’s independent management.

A Kioxia spokesperson also said the Japanese company’s management and business operations will remain independent.

SK Hynix was part of a Bain Capital-led consortium that acquired Kioxia from Toshiba in 2018.

As part of that deal, SK Hynix promised to keep its stake at or below 15 per cent of Kioxia’s voting-right shares until 2028, unless the Japanese chipmaker agreed to allow a bigger holding for the South Korean company.

In its annual report, Kioxia listed SK Hynix’s claim to a stake as a risk factor, saying it represents a possible conflict of interest since the two are direct rivals.

Toshiba has been steadily paring down its stake in its former chip unit, opening the path for SK Hynix to become Kioxia’s top shareholder. REUTERS, BLOOMBERG