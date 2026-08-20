The Business Times
business-time-50

SK Hynix to pay 60% of bonuses in shares under tentative wage deal with union: report

Deal expected to be put to union members for approval soon

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Thu, Aug 20, 2026 · 03:18 PM
    • Profit-sharing bonuses to employees will be paid out 40% in cash and 60% in company shares, replacing the previous all-cash structure.
    • Profit-sharing bonuses to employees will be paid out 40% in cash and 60% in company shares, replacing the previous all-cash structure. PHOTO: REUTERS

    SK HYNIX and its labour union have reached a tentative wage and collective bargaining agreement, featuring a 6.3 per cent salary increase and a significant shift in how employee performance bonuses are apportioned, according to Yonhap News.

    Under the tentative agreement, profit-sharing bonuses to employees will be paid out 40 per cent in cash and 60 per cent in company shares, replacing the previous all-cash structure, Yonhap reported, citing the union.

    Union officials did not immediately answer calls for comment, while an SK Hynix spokesman declined to comment.

    The agreement caps weeks of negotiations at a time when the South Korean chipmaker is reaping benefits of surging demand for high-bandwidth memory used in artificial intelligence systems. The deal is expected to be put to union members for approval soon.

    A sticking point during the negotiations was the proposal from management to shift a substantial portion of bonuses from cash to shares, including restricted stock that employees would not be able to sell immediately. The union had initially opposed the plan, arguing that it undermines a profit-sharing framework agreed upon only in 2025.

    Under that deal, SK Hynix agreed to remove a ceiling on its profit-sharing bonus and allocate 10 per cent of annual operating profit to employees in cash for 10 years.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    The sheer size and structure of these bonuses have become a focal point not only for the company and its staff but for businesses across South Korea amid a booming tech sector. BLOOMBERG

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    SK HynixSouth Korea stocksTechnology businesses

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    When BT visited the Japan Home outlet at Westgate on Wednesday, it was engage in a two-day “stocktaking exercise”.

    Japan Home licenses Singapore retail stores to Valu$ owner Radha Exports

    Sats posted a S$75.1 million net profit for Q1, up 6% from S$70.9 million in the same year-ago period.

    Sats slides over 10% as investors dump shares on profit margin squeeze

    On Wednesday (Aug 19), the 79-year-old stepped down as chairman of the National Wages Council with immediate effect for “personal reasons”.

    From sales exec to DBS chairman: A look at Peter Seah’s illustrious career

    Handled passively, satellite connectivity becomes a service that the telco distributes, while somebody else sets the economics.

    When every phone becomes a satellite phone, what happens to Asia’s telcos?

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More