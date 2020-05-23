SK Jewellery cancels dividend to conserve cash amid Covid-19

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
SK Jewellery Group on Friday said it is cancelling a proposed dividend of 0.5 Singapore cent per share that it had proposed in February - when it announced its FY2019 results - to conserve cash amid the Covid-19 crisis.
The board had, after "serious and careful...
