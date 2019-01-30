SK Jewellery reviewing crypto plans as Bizkey deal expires

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
SK Jewellery Group said on Tuesday that it is "evaluating its plans" to integrate the acceptance of crypto currencies at its outlets, following the expiration of its memorandum of understanding (MOU) with blockchain-based point-of-sales (POS) systems provider Bizkey on Jan 27.
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg