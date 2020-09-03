You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
HOT STOCKS

SK Jewellery shares up 56.8% after co-founders' privatisation bid

The offeror says going private will give it more control and cost savings
Thu, Sep 03, 2020 - 5:50 AM
UPDATED Thu, Sep 03, 2020 - 8:40 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

Singapore

SHARES of Catalist-listed SK Jewellery Group reached a two-year high on Wednesday after the jeweller's co-founders offered to take the company private at 15 Singapore cents per share.

The counter hit an intra-day high of 14.9 cents on Wednesday, up 56.8 per cent or 5.4...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Mall operator Frasers to launch e-commerce marketplace in Oct

MAS introduces new SGD funding facility for banks, boosts access to liquidity

Hot stock: Hosen gets SGX query after shares surge 70.3%

Broker's take: Jefferies upgrades Mapletree Commercial Trust, Suntec Reit to 'buy'

Trendlines, Agriline to invest US$3.8m in four medtech, agritech startups

Alibaba Pictures inks pact with Youku to produce variety shows, movies

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 3, 2020 05:40 PM
Technology

Facebook bans Indian ruling party politician for policy violation

[NEW DELHI] Facebook has banned a member of India's ruling party for violating its policies covering violence and...

Sep 3, 2020 05:31 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Thursday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 22....

Sep 3, 2020 05:22 PM
Garage

Swedish startup Volta unveils electric truck, to manufacture in UK

[STOCKHOLM] Swedish startup Volta Trucks on Thursday unveiled its Volta Zero, a 16-tonne electric truck, with plans...

Sep 3, 2020 05:11 PM
Government & Economy

Discuss minimum-wage idea now, even if it's to be implemented later: Jamus Lim

WHILE the current crisis might not necessarily be an ideal time to implement a minimum wage, the topic is worth...

Sep 3, 2020 05:09 PM
Technology

Qualcomm ramps up 5G smartphone and laptop bets

[BERLIN] Qualcomm is ramping up its effort to put 5G mobile phones within reach of billions of people and backing...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Hosen gets SGX query after shares surge 70.3%

Broker's take: Jefferies upgrades Mapletree Commercial Trust, Suntec Reit to 'buy'

Stocks to watch: UOB, CapitaLand, OCBC, Alibaba Pictures, SK Jewellery, Oceanus

MAS introduces new SGD funding facility for banks, boosts access to liquidity

StanChart to charge S$5 fee for credit card and loan bills paid over branch counters

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.