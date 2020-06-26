You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SK Jewellery to focus on cost controls, digital transformation to weather Covid-19 impact

Fri, Jun 26, 2020 - 9:28 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SK Jewellery Group on Thursday said it will focus on costs controls, while investing in digital transformation such as strengthening its online presence to weather the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

The group said it experienced an increase in online traffic and transactions, including for higher priced items during the "circuit-breaker" period.

However, revenue generated via its online platforms represents "only a fraction" of its physical store sales, as jewellery remains a "high touch point transaction", the company said. 

In a regulatory filing, the Catalist-listed firm noted that it has embarked on cost-cutting measures including "reducing salary costs, inventory optimisation and rationalisation of store renovation projects". 

The group is also engaging landlords to obtain rental relief during the period of store closure, and will continue to work with landlords to renegotiate more favourable terms, it said. 

SEE ALSO

CapitaLand rolls out tech solutions at business parks, offices in Singapore

Meanwhile, SK Jewellery has placed its expansion plans in China on hold until it has more clarity on the economic situation. 

"The group has taken a prudent approach for its overseas operations and has taken steps such as not renewing leases of shops with lower income contribution," the company said in response to a shareholder's query on the progress of Love & Co's expansion in China.

Love & Co is a retail brand under the group which focuses on bespoke bridal jewellery.

"The Covid-19 pandemic is an unprecedented event that has a great impact on the retail and jewellery sector," SK Jewellery said. 

Looking ahead, the group said it will focus on digital transformation and engage customers via an omnichannel approach, while maintaining a focus on cost efficiency to thrive in a post-pandemic economy.

The group is set to hold its annual general meeting via electronic means at 10am on Friday. 

Shares in SK Jewellery last traded at 8.5 Singapore cents on June 17. 

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 26, 2020 09:11 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand Mall Trust, ARA Logos, SIA, Southern Alliance Mining, Starhill Global Reit

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday:

Jun 26, 2020 09:10 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore listcos' lawyers get best practices guide for SGX RegCo submissions

SINGAPORE lawyers making submissions to the bourse operator's regulatory arm on behalf of listed issuers can now...

Jun 26, 2020 08:27 AM
Companies & Markets

Starhill Global Reit extends appointment of property manager by 5 years

THE manager of Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust (Starhill Global Reit) on Thursday entered into...

Jun 26, 2020 08:22 AM
Companies & Markets

Creative unveils in-ear headphones with Super X-Fi technology

CREATIVE Technology on Thursday announced the launch of Creative SXFI TRIO, a "triple-driver USB-C in-ear headphones...

Jun 26, 2020 07:48 AM
Government & Economy

Support dips for Hong Kong democracy protests as national security law looms: poll

[HONG KONG] Support for year-long pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong has slipped, now getting the backing of a slim...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.