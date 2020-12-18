You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SLB to seek shareholder ratification for Thye Hong Centre purchase

Fri, Dec 18, 2020 - 8:49 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

Thye Hong Centre - Leng Kee Road - SLB DEVELOPMENT.jpg
Thye Hong Centre is a freehold six-storey asset sitting on a 64,067 square foot site zoned for light industrial use, near Redhill MRT station.
PHOTO: SLB DEVELOPMENT

SLB Development has completed its S$112.5 million acquisition of all the strata units and the common property in industrial building Thye Hong Centre at 2 Leng Kee Road.

The Catalist-listed property developer paid the remaining sum of close to S$106.9 million, representing 95 per cent of the purchase price, it said in a filing on Thursday after market close.

SLB will now seek shareholders' approval for the proposed acquisition by way of ratification at an extraordinary general meeting to be convened by March 17, 2021.

The company proposed the deal in September this year, a month after it had made an expression of interest to buy the development.

Located near Redhill MRT station, Thye Hong Centre is a freehold six-storey asset sitting on a 64,067 square foot site zoned for Business 1 use, or clean and light industrial use, with a 2.5 plot ratio.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

SLB chief executive Matthew Ong told The Business Times recently that its medium-term plan is to collect rental income from Thye Hong Centre, although it will be exploring redevelopment possibilities.

The industrial building's net lettable area (NLA) of 146,834 square feet is fully occupied, and the net yield on the purchase price is a high-3 per cent, Mr Ong said.

The company will squeeze out some additional NLA and spruce up the common areas and ground floor. It will also inject lifestyle elements such as a garden, gym and fitness corner on the rooftop.

SLB's parent, mainboard-listed construction firm Lian Beng Group, in September told shareholders that the acquisition is part of SLB's business expansion to replenish its land bank.

Shares of SLB rose 5 per cent or 0.5 Singapore cent to finish at 10.5 cents on Thursday. Lian Beng shares fell 1.2 per cent or 0.5 Singapore cent to end at 41 cents.

READ MORE: SLB moves beyond property development

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 18, 2020 08:53 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Hi-P, GHY Culture & Media, SLB, Cromwell E-Reit

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday:

Dec 18, 2020 08:52 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares drop as new virus cluster sows doubt about quick recovery

[BENGALURU] Australian shares fell on Friday as a fresh cluster of Covid-19 cases in the country's largest city...

Dec 18, 2020 08:29 AM
Government & Economy

New Zealand business confidence turns positive first time since August 2017: survey

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand business sentiment jumped to multi-year highs in December, turning positive for the first...

Dec 18, 2020 08:26 AM
Banking & Finance

World's richest banker made US$16b after a brush with death

[NEW DEHLI] If it weren't for a cricket accident that almost killed him, Uday Kotak probably wouldn't be the world's...

Dec 18, 2020 08:19 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on Friday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday in cautious trade as worries over a rise in virus cases in Japan and a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

New Sydney Covid-19 cluster gives Australians 'wake-up call'

Thailand relaxes travel curbs for tourists from over 50 countries

GHY Culture & Media’s public tranche of IPO 16 times subscribed

Al-Futtaim sells Royal Sporting House to Gulf Marketing Group

Proposed acquisition of Tianjin Zhong Xin shares by controlling shareholder may be behind share price surge

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for