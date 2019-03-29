You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SLB's Matthew Ong named president of Association of Catalist Companies

Fri, Mar 29, 2019 - 10:07 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

MATTHEW Ong, executive director and CEO of SLB Development Limited, was elected the second president of the Association of Catalist Companies (ACC), a non-profit association which draws its membership primarily from companies listed on the Catalist board of the Singapore Exchange.

He is replacing founding president Phil Rickard, who had relinquished his position due to personal reasons.

Danny Siaw, executive chairman and managing director, Figtree Holdings Limited, and Terence Tea, executive chairman and CEO, Accrelist Limited, were elected vice-presidents.

Leo Peng, executive director of SMJ International Holdings, was named Treasurer. Four committee members were named: Jacky Tan, CEO, United Global, Gary Chin, executive director and CEO, Advancer Global, Philip Tan, managing director of TEHO Engineering, TEHO International, and Alex Tan, executive director and CEO, OneApex.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Each term of committee is two years, with the option for renewal with the exception of the treasurer role.

Mr Ong expressed his gratitude to Mr Rickard and the founding committee for the opportunity.

He said: "The ACC platform will continue to be the voice for our fellow members of the Catalist community and will be looking to continue our regular user feedback to the SGX and various stakeholders."

He added that he is looking forward to working with the committee and the Catalist community to further enhance this platform for current and future members.

Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo warns Camsing Healthcare's former independent directors

CRCT, CapitaLand to divest interests in CapitaMall Wuhu

Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust to divest Australia facility for A$17.25m

Tianjin Zhong Xin posts net profit of 567.8m yuan for FY2018

PSA chairman Fock Siew Wah retiring, to be replaced by deputy

PUB accedes to Tuaspring’s request to extend default notice period

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_290319_6.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Real Estate

New CBD options offer flexibility in medium to long-term

BT_20190329_PGAWARDS_3737535.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sheng Siong boss awarded Businessman of the Year

BP_Hyflux_290319_10.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Allocation to Hyflux creditors not agreed on: Salim-Medco

Most Read

1 Singapore women earn 12.8% less than men: Glassdoor
2 Joining a Singapore bank a dream for thousands, reality for few
3 URA Draft Master Plan 2019: Higher plot ratios in CBD for converting offices to hotels, residences
4 SIA bonds a hit with investors, upsized to S$750 million
5 Singapore CBD to see identity shift
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

doc74op9d1u9fbuuw8qgca_doc74nt6wxvm3p18bw99a6b.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Penny stocks trial: Remisier concedes front-running trading instructions from defendant Quah

doc74oqfqycf6vupt3y333_doc74nt6wxvm3p18bw99a6b.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

colin-grab2-29.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Garage

Grab to double Singapore staff to 3,000 in latest expansion

BP_Bank_290319_59.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore bank lending up 0.2% in Feb: MAS preliminary data

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening