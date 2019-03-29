SLB's Matthew Ong named president of Association of Catalist Companies

MATTHEW Ong, executive director and CEO of SLB Development Limited, was elected the second president of the Association of Catalist Companies (ACC), a non-profit association which draws its membership primarily from companies listed on the Catalist board of the Singapore Exchange.

He is replacing founding president Phil Rickard, who had relinquished his position due to personal reasons.

Danny Siaw, executive chairman and managing director, Figtree Holdings Limited, and Terence Tea, executive chairman and CEO, Accrelist Limited, were elected vice-presidents.

Leo Peng, executive director of SMJ International Holdings, was named Treasurer. Four committee members were named: Jacky Tan, CEO, United Global, Gary Chin, executive director and CEO, Advancer Global, Philip Tan, managing director of TEHO Engineering, TEHO International, and Alex Tan, executive director and CEO, OneApex.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Each term of committee is two years, with the option for renewal with the exception of the treasurer role.

Mr Ong expressed his gratitude to Mr Rickard and the founding committee for the opportunity.

He said: "The ACC platform will continue to be the voice for our fellow members of the Catalist community and will be looking to continue our regular user feedback to the SGX and various stakeholders."

He added that he is looking forward to working with the committee and the Catalist community to further enhance this platform for current and future members.