Slew of leadership changes at China Bearing (Singapore)

CASH company China Bearing (Singapore) announced a slew of leadership changes late on Thursday.

This came after the completion of the company's acquisition of FE Resources. The sale and purchase agreement was entered into between China Bearing (Singapore), Far East Mining, FE Resources and PT Anugrah Tambang Sejahtera on Oct 27 2016 to acquire FE Resources.

Hong Kah Ing was named the executive director and CEO of China Bearing (Singapore). He is the director of FE Resources. As a 64.3 per cent shareholder of Far East Mining, he has a 75.4 per cent interest in China Bearing (Singapore).

FE Resources' group financial controller Alice Chong was appointed China Bearing (Singapore)’s group financial controller on July 5. She is responsible for the accounting and finance functions of the group, including statutory and management reporting, taxation and treasury. She is also involved in the review of the financial performance and working capital management of the group.

She is taking over from Leyng Thai Weng, who has resigned upon completion of the acquisition.

The new chief operations officer is Edy Santi, who is head of mining operations in PT Teknik Alum Service. Mr Santi is responsible for assisting Mr Hong in the overall management and operations of the group.

Aris Pandin was appointed the head of mining operations. He is the mine technical chief and mine geologist of PT Teknik Alum Service.

Three independent directors – Giang Sovann (the lead independent director), Omri Samosir and Eddy Pratomo – were also named. Outgoing directors include Lee Kean Cheong, Wong Chee Meng Lawrence, Tan Kah Ghee and Lim Kean Tin. Mr Lim was appointed non-executive, non-independent chairman.

Syed Abdel Nasser Bin Syed Hassan Aljunied was named executive director.

The address of the registered office of the company has been changed to 36 Armenian Street #04-04, Singapore 179934 with effect from July 5.