SMEs' cash flow challenges easing with government relief, DBS poll finds

CASH flow issues appear to have eased for Singapore's small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) as government relief kicks in, a DBS survey conducted in the final week of Singapore’s eight-week circuit breaker has found out.
Three in 10 SMEs now flag cash-flow concerns as a top issue,...
