Backed by IMDA and UOB, the scheme supports digitally mature firms in rolling out artificial intelligence solutions

Rachel Bondi, corporate vice-president for SMEs and channel at Microsoft Asia (left) and Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo launching the AI Quickstart programme on Feb 6. PHOTO: KOH KIM XUAN, BT

[SINGAPORE] Microsoft on Friday (Feb 6) launched a programme to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises in developing and implementing enterprise-ready artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.

AI QuickStart, unveiled by Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo, comes as part of efforts to speed up AI adoption among businesses in the Republic.

The aim of the programme, Microsoft said, is to accelerate AI deployment in “key business areas, including knowledge mining, customer engagement, operations automation, content creation and conversational analytics”.

In a speech during the launch, Teo said AI Quickstart seeks to democratise and transform AI usage for SMEs. She noted that about 15 per cent of the SME workforce adopts AI; this is significantly lower than the figure of around 60 per cent for those in larger enterprises.

The initial goal is for the programme to help 1,000 SMEs, she said. “We hope to bring to life the idea that AI adoption for SMEs can move from the fringe to the core by overcoming the challenges of cost, capacity and confidence.”

“Simple, low-risk” way to accelerate adoption

Supported by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and local bank UOB, AI Quickstart targets “digitally mature enterprises”, including SMEs and large firms. Eligible companies may receive funding support from IMDA and UOB.

Under the programme, Microsoft and its partner ecosystem will offer SMEs curated solutions that can be “customised to business needs using proven large language model-based architectures with responsible AI guardrails”.

Cloud and compute resources, as well as professional services for solution development and implementation, are among the services that can be used to build solutions.

Projects are to be completed within three months, with costs capped at S$20,000 each.

Solutioning services under AI Quickstart include simplifying content creation, automating routine tasks, and streamlining processes to boost productivity and efficiency.

Rachel Bondi, corporate vice-president for SMEs and channel at Microsoft Asia, noted that there is a “new wave of frontier SMEs emerging in Singapore”.

Such organisations, she added, use AI “not as an experiment, but as a core capability to run leaner operations, serve customers better, and grow with confidence”.

Speaking on AI Quickstart, Bondi said: “It’s a simple, low-risk way for SMEs to experience the value of AI and accelerate their digital journey.”

Further support

UOB will support the programme through its FinLab AI Ready programme, which will provide financing packages to support SMEs’ implementation of AI projects.

The FinLab AI Ready programme is an initiative by the bank to equip SMEs with the knowledge and tools to harness AI; this is done through workshops and by establishing networking opportunities for enterprises to connect with technology partners and advisers.

Johnson Poh, assistant chief executive for enterprise transformation and innovation at IMDA, said that public-private partnerships are “key to helping enterprises scale AI”.

He added that deeper collaboration will enable enterprises to “develop and deploy AI solutions that are reliable and practical”.

Microsoft is among the first technology partners under IMDA’s Generative AI x Digital Leaders initiative to launch such a programme.

The initiative, launched in 2024, helps digitally mature enterprises to deepen their understanding of generative AI and provides them with access to expertise and resources to develop and implement generative AI solutions with partners.