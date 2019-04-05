You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SMJ International to rebrand as HealthBank Holdings after disposal of carpet business

Fri, Apr 05, 2019 - 8:34 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

SMJ International Holdings on Friday announced it will rename itself HealthBank Holdings Limited following the disposal of its core carpet furnishing business, SMJ Furnishings, and its subsequent new focus on hospitality and tourism.

SMJ International sold subsidiary SMJ Furnishings on Jan 16, 2018.

On Aug 8 last year, the company's indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Beijing Zuoyue Tiancheng Business Management Co, subscribed for 52 per cent of equity interest in Beijing Shengyan Commercial Management Co. The latter owns five subsidiaries in China which mainly provide hospitality facilities management, including the management of hotels, resorts and provision of consultancy services on hotel and resorts management, investment, development and branding.

The company said the new corporate identity will help it avoid confusion with SMJ Furnishings, which remains in operation, and also better reflect SMJ International's new business focus.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority of Singapore (ACRA) approved the name change application on March 14, 2019.

The company will hold an extraordinary general meeting on April 29, 2019, immediately after its annual general meeting to vote on the name change.

The proposed change of name will not affect any of the shareholders’ rights or the company’s legal status, business operations and financial position, and the existing shares will continue to be traded on the Singapre Exchange.

Companies & Markets

Hyflux says Salim-Medco rescue is off; both sides play the blame game

16 warning signs of a company in trouble - a guide for retail investors

Short-term pain, long-term gain for Genting Singapore: analysts

Sale plans put bounce in SingPost's share price

Synagie Corp, Y Ventures' price increases draw SGX queries

Kingboard Copper Foil's controlling shareholder launches 2nd privatisation bid

Editor's Choice

BP_Hyflux_050419_3.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux says Salim-Medco rescue is off; both sides play the blame game

BT_20190405_UWMBS5TURN_3744227.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Good things worth waiting for, says MBS chief

BP_SingPost _050419_13.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sale plans put bounce in SingPost's share price

Most Read

1 Singapore wooing European firms with 'Disneyland' of advanced manufacturing
2 Distressed Hyflux says Salim-Medco rescue is off; but investor 'surprised' by news
3 Creepy-crawlies could be tomorrow's chow
4 Eagle Hospitality Trust eyes Singapore IPO to raise up to US$575m
5 Hot stock: Genting Singapore down 8% at midday; analysts positive on long-term prospects
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_Hyflux_050419_3.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux says Salim-Medco rescue is off; both sides play the blame game

BT_20190405_UWMBS5TURN_3744227.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Good things worth waiting for, says MBS chief

lwx_mak_050419_2.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

16 warning signs of a company in trouble - a guide for retail investors

lwx_koh_050419_4.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Technology

Singapore 'ideal' for EU firms to enter S-E Asia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening