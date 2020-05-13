SocGen extends one-off payment after protest by investors of SIA shorts

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
SOCIETE Generale (SocGen) is extending a single exceptional payment as a "goodwill gesture" to investors of the 5x Short Singapore Airlines (SIA) daily leverage certificates (DLCs), after some of them protested against what they saw as the lack of timely disclosure and unfair...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes