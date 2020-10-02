SocGen, Maybank cleared to fund potential suit against IPP ex-director

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
SINGAPORE'S High Court has approved two major bank creditors' bid to fund Inter-Pacific Petroleum's (IPP) lawsuit against former director Goh Jin Hian.
Societe Generale and Maybank are seeking to recover at least US$156 million in losses they claim were a result of Dr Goh...
