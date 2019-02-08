You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SoftBank adds US$14b to market value as shares soar

Fri, Feb 08, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Tokyo

SoftBank Group Corp shares jumped 17 per cent on Thursday, adding US$14 billion to the Japanese tech investment giant's market value, after it unveiled a record share buyback and a surge in quarterly operating profit.

Chief executive Masayoshi Son has often complained about SoftBank's lingering conglomerate discount and is using part of the windfall from the blockbuster IPO of its domestic telco to try and reduce the valuation gap.

The buyback "puts a floor under SoftBank stock", Jefferies analyst Atul Goyal wrote in a note.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

SoftBank shares soared to as much as 9,955 yen, notching up their biggest intra-day gain in a decade. They are up 36 per cent so far this year but still about 14 per cent below the 11,500 yen high hit in September before tumbling on concerns about SoftBank's financial ties to Saudi Arabia following the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

SoftBank said after the market closed on Wednesday it would repurchase up to 600 billion yen (S$7.4 billion) of its stock, funded by the proceeds of the December IPO of SoftBank Corp .

"There was no consensus over how to value SoftBank," said Ace Securities analyst Hideki Yasuda. Following the IPO, the group "is more like an investment trust and is becoming easier to understand," he added.

SoftBank Group Corp also announced a 60 per cent jump in third-quarter operating profit, lifted by rising valuations of its growing technology investments.

The company said it offloaded in January its stake in chipmaker Nvidia, which has been hit by weak demand for gaming chips in China, offsetting most of the recent fall in that company's stock price through derivatives contracts.

At an earnings briefing on Wednesday, Mr Son made a 90-minute presentation outlining SoftBank's investment strategy and what he sees as the chronic undervaluation of its shares. REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20190207_KRBUNGALOWSTURN2NQ3_3688689.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Real Estate

GCB market to take a breather this year?

BP_SGD_070219_1.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Banking & Finance

SGD bond market starting 2019 with a bang

BP_MAS_070219_2.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS named Central Bank of the Year

Most Read

1 GCB market to take a breather this year?
2 Budget to include help on industry transformation, job creation: Heng Swee Keat
3 SGD bond market starting 2019 with a bang
4 Braddell View en bloc signing hits 80% consent
5 Korean shipbuilders merge; ripples reach Singapore

Must Read

doc73yz3ka9xdw7g99vl56_doc73vzwvzm61d1irfnq164.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Garage

ICT Fund finds the real deal in Sixscape's authentication tech

ict.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Feb 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Procurri receives second expression of interest from third party for possible voluntary general offer

Feb 7, 2019
Real Estate

Buyers can apply, book HDB flat by next working day with revamped balance flats scheme

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening