SoftBank-backed analytics firm Patsnap weighs dual listing in Hong Kong and Singapore

First-time share sales in Singapore climbed to a six-year high in 2025 after years of lacklustre performance and liquidity concerns. PHOTO: BT, TAY CHU YI

[SINGAPORE] Patsnap, an intellectual-property data provider, is mulling a dual listing in Hong Kong and Singapore, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company is considering raising between US$300 million and US$400 million from the share sales, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

Deliberations are ongoing, and details such as the listing size, timing and venues are still under discussion, the people added. Patsnap didn’t reply to a request for comment.

Founded in 2007, Patsnap provides data and analytics on intellectual property and says it works with more than 15,000 companies. Backers include HongShan Capital – formerly Sequoia China – SoftBank Group and Tencent Holdings.

If it goes ahead, the transaction would bolster the Hong Kong stock exchange’s efforts to woo non-Chinese issuers. The city currently has more than 350 companies waiting to sell shares, Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing chief executive officer Bonnie Chan said in an interview last week.

Meanwhile, first-time share sales in Singapore climbed to a six-year high in 2025 after years of lacklustre performance and liquidity concerns. The city-state has started handing out part of the S$5 billion it plans to invest in local stocks to selected fund managers to cement an equity-market revival. BLOOMBERG