Soilbuild Business Space Reit snags S$80m green loan

SOILBUILD Business Space Reit has secured a S$80 million green loan to refinance its Solaris@one-north project in Singapore’s Fusionopolis district, the manager said on Friday night.

The loan from OCBC Bank and RHB Bank is the first green loan for Soilbuild Reit, which invests in business parks and industrial properties in Singapore and Australia.

The latest loan points to the Reit’s capital management strategy of diversifying funding sources, Roy Teo, chief executive of the manager, said in a statement.

“It also supports our efforts in delivering long-term value to our stakeholders while creating a more sustainable future,” he added.

Units closed flat on Friday at S$0.40, before the latest announcement.