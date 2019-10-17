Soilbuild Construction’s precast & prefab unit wins S$28.8m HDB contract

SOILBUILD Construction Group has won a contract worth S$28.8 million to fabricate, supply and deliver precast concrete components, including Prefabricated Prefinished Volumetric Construction works for a public housing development project in Tengah, Singapore, it said on Thursday.

The project is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2020 for completion by the second quarter of 2021.

It also brings the group's order book to S$439 million, comprising S$393.2 million worth of construction projects and S$45.8 million in precast supply and delivery contracts.

Ganessaraj Soocelaraj, Soilbuild's chief executive for the precast and prefabrication business, said: "We believe that the Construction Industrial Transformation Map (CITM) launched by the Building & Construction Authority will continue to progressively take shape... We will strive to be a key manufacturer of precast and prefabricated building components to support the implementation of the CITM through the automated manufacturing facilities at our Soilbuild Prefab Innovation Hub and our manufacturing plant in Pontian, Johor. Our Pontian plant is currently being expanded to scale up our production base. We expect to complete the expansion by the first quarter of 2020."

The new contract is not expected to have any material impact on the group's earnings for the current financial year ending Dec 31, 2019.