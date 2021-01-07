You are here

Soilbuild Construction appoints new CEO

Thu, Jan 07, 2021 - 6:48 PM
choycmn@sph.com.sg@NatalieChoyBT

SOILBUILD Construction Group has appointed Tan Hee Wee as chief executive officer (CEO) of the construction business.

In a bourse filing on Thursday, the mainboard-listed firm said Mr Tan "possesses the requisite experience and capabilities" to assume the responsibilities of a CEO.

In his role effective Jan 18, he will be responsible for running the day-to-day operations of Soilbuild's construction business, including civil and building construction, and implement the group's strategies and policies.

He was previously managing director at South-east Asia John Holland Group from 2019 to 2020, and executive director at Gammon Construction (Singapore and Vietnam) from 2012 to 2019.

Soilbuild shares last traded at 6.2 Singapore cents on Nov 23, 2020.

