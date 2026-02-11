Soilbuild Construction bags new contracts totalling S$158 million

The deals enhance revenue visibility and bring group’s order book value to around S$1.07 billion as at end-December

[SINGAPORE] Soilbuild Construction has secured new contracts with an aggregate value of about S$158 million.

The deals add more revenue visibility, and bring the group’s order book value to around S$1.07 billion as at end-December, the company said in a bourse filing on Wednesday (Feb 11).

The new contracts include one for constructing an eight-storey multiple-user general industry factory in Seletar West.

The project, to be completed by the first quarter of 2029, will be built to specifications that would earn it the Building and Construction Authority’s eco-sustainable rating.

Soilbuild also signed precast and prefabrication contracts to supply and develop precast components to a public housing project in Redhill, as well as a dormitory project in Tuas. These undertakings are scheduled to be completed by Q4 2028.

The company noted that the contracts awarded are not expected to have any material impact on its consolidated net tangible assets per share and consolidated earnings per share for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2026.

For its first half ended Jun 30, 2025, Soilbuild logged a net profit of S$28.3 million, surging some 280 per cent from S$7.4 million in the year-ago period. H1 revenue was up 77.3 per cent at S$272.8 million, from S$153.9 million previously.

The robust growth was attributed largely to its two core business divisions – construction as well as precast and prefabrication in Singapore.

In H1, contributions from its construction division rose 76.7 per cent to S$212.7 million, from S$120.4 million. This came on the heels of key projects, including the building of PSA Supply Chain Hub at Tuas Port, as well as sustainable and energy-efficient logistic facilities at Greenwich Drive.

The precast and prefabrication unit contributed S$59.4 million in revenue for H1, up 77.3 per cent from S$33.5 million in the year-ago period, largely because of higher product sales.

In October 2025, Soilbuild announced that it was exploring a potential spin-off and listing of its precast and prefabrication business on the Singapore Exchange mainboard.

Shares of Soilbuild Construction ended Wednesday 0.5 per cent or S$0.005 lower at S$0.995, before the announcement.