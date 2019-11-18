You are here

Soilbuild Construction bags S$162.5m contract to build Tai Seng factory

Mon, Nov 18, 2019 - 7:22 PM
SOILBUILD Construction Group has won a S$162.5 million contract to build an industrial factory development at Tai Seng Avenue, lifting its order book to S$551 million, said the group on Monday. 

Its latest project, awarded by SB (Ipark) Investment, will see the construction of four blocks of eight- and nine-storey multiple-user, general industrial factory development that includes a carpark, industrial canteen and other ancillary facilities. 

Soilbuild's order book of S$551 million comprises S$505.3 million from construction projects and the remaining S$45.7 million from precast supply and delivery contracts.

The new contract is not expected to have a material impact on the consolidated net tangible assets per share and consolidatedearnings per share of Soilbuild for the current financial year ending Dec 31, 2019.

