You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Soilbuild Construction bags S$48.3m contract from chairman's company

Mon, Feb 10, 2020 - 7:46 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED Soilbuild Construction Group has won a contract - to build an apartment block in the Novena area - from a company owned by executive chairman Lim Chap Huat.

The contract, which is worth S$48.3 million, falls under the interested-person transaction mandate renewed by shareholders at the annual general meeting in April 2019, the board disclosed on Monday.

That's because SB (Kemaman) Development, the project owner for the development of a 28-storey block at 3, Jalan Kemaman, is wholly owned by a company where Mr Lim is the sole shareholder and Soilbuild non-executive director Lim Cheng Hwa also sits on the board.

Besides the duo, none of Soilbuild's directors or controlling shareholders has any interest, direct or indirect, in the project outside of their shareholding in the company, the board added.

It also declared that the latest contract award is not expected to materially affect the group's consolidated net tangible assets and earnings per share for the year to Dec 31.

SEE ALSO

Coronavirus may hit building projects using pre-fab work too

Companies & Markets

Sembcorp unit clinches Tengeh Reservoir solar farm project

Hutchison Port Holdings Trust trims Q4 DPU to 5 HK cents

Oxley Holdings posts 90% slide in Q2 net profit of S$3.56m

InnoTek, Aoxin Q&M shutter some China operations amid virus outbreak

Hot stocks: Healthcare-related plays back in vogue, supermarket operators see strong interest

UOB shuts select bank locations in China amid virus outbreak; Singapore financial centre on alert

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 10, 2020 08:05 PM
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp unit clinches Tengeh Reservoir solar farm project

ENERGY and utilities group Sembcorp Industries has bagged the project to build a floating solar farm on Tengeh...

Feb 10, 2020 07:36 PM
Companies & Markets

Hutchison Port Holdings Trust trims Q4 DPU to 5 HK cents

HUTCHISON Port Holdings Trust (HPHT) has trimmed fourth-quarter distribution per unit (DPU) to five HK cents (0.89...

Feb 10, 2020 06:52 PM
Companies & Markets

Oxley Holdings posts 90% slide in Q2 net profit of S$3.56m

MAINBOARD-LISTED developer Oxley Holdings saw its second-quarter earnings decimated by a sharp decrease in other...

Feb 10, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Feb 10, 2020 06:26 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares continue drop as virus spread weighs on sentiment

ASIAN equity markets continued their slide to start the week, with investors keeping a close eye on developments of...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly