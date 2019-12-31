You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Soilbuild Construction Group clinches 2 contracts worth S$74m

Tue, Dec 31, 2019 - 4:17 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

SOILBUILD Construction Group on Tuesday said it has been awarded a contract for the building of a 10-storey multi-user general industry factory by SB (Yung Ho) Investment with temporary ancillary industrial canteen and mezzanine for ancillary office at Corporation Drive for about S$58.1 million, as well as a S$15.6 million subcontract awarded by a third-party main contractor for the supply and delivery of precast components for an HDB project in Punggol.

The Corporation Drive project is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2021. It is considered a mandated interested person transaction, as the project owner is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Soilbuild Group, of which Soilbuild Construction Group's executive chairman Lim Chap Huat is the sole shareholder.As for the other contract, in terms of timeline, the supply and delivery of the precast components will be in accordance with the time schedule and construction programme of the HDB project. This is expected to be completed in the last quarter of 2020.

The group said the new contracts are not expected to materially impact the group's consolidated net tangible assets and earnings per share for FY19.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

SEE ALSO

Soilbuild Construction CEO resigns

Companies & Markets

Marina Mandarin Singapore to be rebranded Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay

Kingsmen axes deal with Vision High to bring Nerf action to China

CapitaLand raises stake in LFIE with China residential development project

Inspector for Eagle Hospitality Trust's Queen Mary loses job

AEI proposes sale of Penjuru Lane property for S$19m

Thakral funds Osaka property investment with 1.54b yen JV share issue

BREAKING

Dec 31, 2019 04:03 PM
Companies & Markets

Marina Mandarin Singapore to be rebranded Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay

PROPERTY group United Industrial Corporation (UIC) on Tuesday announced the rebranding of Marina Mandarin Singapore...

Dec 31, 2019 04:01 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed lower on Tuesday as traders followed a weak lead from Wall Street and took year-...

Dec 31, 2019 03:54 PM
Companies & Markets

Kingsmen axes deal with Vision High to bring Nerf action to China

COMMUNICATION design and production group Kingsmen Creatives on Tuesday said it has terminated the agreement entered...

Dec 31, 2019 03:13 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares fall across the board, but post best year since 2009

[SYDNEY] Australian shares fell nearly 2 per cent on the last trading day of 2019, but still racked up their best...

Dec 31, 2019 03:11 PM
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand raises stake in LFIE with China residential development project

CAPITALAND on Tuesday announced that it has acquired an additional 34.94 per cent stake consisting of 76.1 million...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly