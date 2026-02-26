Soilbuild Construction H2 profit jumps 84.1% to S$35.3 million

A final dividend of S$0.025 a share has been recommended for FY2025

Soilbuild Construction's revenue for H2 FY2025 is up 33.6% year on year at S$317.9 million. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Mainboard-listed Soilbuild Construction on Thursday (Feb 26) posted an 84.1 per cent rise in net profit to S$35.3 million for its second half ended Dec 31, 2025, from S$19.2 million for the previous corresponding period.

Revenue rose 33.6 per cent year on year to S$317.9 million from S$237.9 million.

For the full year, net profit was up 139.4 per cent at S$63.6 million, while revenue rose 50.8 per cent to S$590.7 million.

Soilbuild Construction attributed the earnings surge mainly to sustained revenue growth in its construction operations, as well as in its precast and prefabrication operations.

This was boosted by construction projects, including the PSA Supply Chain Hub @ Tuas and an industrial development in Tuas South Avenue.

For H2, earnings per share came in at S$0.2135, up from S$0.116 a year earlier.

A final dividend of S$0.025 a share was recommended for FY2025. This marked an increase from the total payout of S$0.02 a share for FY2024, which comprised a final dividend of S$0.01 a share and a special dividend of S$0.01 a share.

The latest dividends will be subject to approval by shareholders at Soilbuild Construction’s annual general meeting in April. The payment date has yet to be announced.

Shares of Soilbuild Construction closed 1.9 per cent or S$0.02 higher at S$1.06 on Thursday, before the results were announced.