Soilbuild Construction wins S$28.3m HDB contract

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
SOILBUILD Construction Group has clinched a S$28.3 million contract by the Housing & Development Board (HDB).
The projects involve the design and upgrading works for various housing blocks at Serangoon Ave 4 and Bedok Reservoir Road over a 20 month period.
The
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg