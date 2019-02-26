You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Soilbuild flags Q4, full-year loss from S$1.4m arbitration award against unit

Tue, Feb 26, 2019 - 8:40 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SOILBUILD Construction Group on Tuesday flagged that it would post a loss for its fourth-quarter and financial year ended Dec 31, mainly due to an arbitration award on Feb 25, 2019, against its wholly-owned subsidiary, Soil-Build (Pte) Ltd.

The arbitration was commenced by Soil-Build against a sub-contractor for damages suffered due to the subcontractor’s delay in the completion of work for a construction project.

The  arbitrator, however, has ruled that the subcontractor is not liable to pay the Soil-Build any damages for the delay. Instead, Soil-Build is liable to pay the subcontractor the balance of the amount due to it. This comprises about S$1.4 million, without taking into account accrued interest payable, among other things, Soilbuild Construction said in an exchange filing. 

The company will have to recognise this sum and other associated project costs - including those damages previously deemed receivable, and amounts under the retention sum - as additional cost of sales for its fourth-quarter and financial year 2018, said Soilbuild Construction.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The company is in the midst of making an assessment with a view to finalising the amount of other associated project costs to be recognised, it added. 

It also said that Soil-Build is in the process of taking advice from its solicitors in relation to the arbitration award, and "intends to take all steps necessary to protect its interests". 

Further details of the group's financial performance will be disclosed when its announces its unaudited consolidated financial results for Q4 2018 and FY2018, expected to be on or around Feb 27, the company said. 

Shares in Soilbuild Construction closed flat at 10.2 Singapore cents apiece on Feb 20.

Companies & Markets

Sinwa to distribute special dividend totalling S$64.8m after assets selloff

EGM to oust Pine Capital directors to take place at later date

JEP Holdings fiscal 2018 profit up 2.7 times to S$2.2m on lower administrative costs

World's largest Nutella factory reopens after 'quality defect'

Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services

Best World shares fall 18.45% in heavy volume as trading resumes

Editor's Choice

BT_20190226_JLPINE26_3706503.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Real Estate

Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite

BP_ACRA_260219_1.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services

BP_starhub_260219_5.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Irrelevance, thy name is telco bundling

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Best World shares plunge as much as 25.8% as trading resumes
2 S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour
3 Best World to hire independent party to review business and accounting practices
4 How two brothers built a music school empire in Singapore
5 Bull run in US markets could stick around a while longer
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20190226_JLPINE26_3706503.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Real Estate

Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite

BP_ACRA_260219_1.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services

Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World shares fall 18.45% in heavy volume as trading resumes

BP_SG_260219_2.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Forecast for 2019 headline inflation trimmed as Jan reading eases to 0.4%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening