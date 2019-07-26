You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Soilbuild Reit mulls options for Pioneer Sector site on rental arrears woes

Fri, Jul 26, 2019 - 6:52 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

SOILBUILD Business Space Reit, which faces mounting rental arrears by one of its top tenants, is weighing its options for the property at 2, Pioneer Sector 1.

The trust could lease the premises to third parties, or embark on asset enhancement to increase the gross floor area, the manager said on Friday, in an update on the unpaid rent.

Chemical company NK Ingredients, which contributed 6.3 per cent of the trust's revenue for the three months to June 30, has not paid its rent for the month and now owes some S$2.84 million in rent and property tax, according to Soilbuild Reit's manager.

With the 572,529 square foot land parcel having a plot ratio of 0.55 - below the permissible maximum of 1 - the manager said that "it is concurrently exploring future options" for the site.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A separate creditor's judicial management application for NK Ingredients is expected to be heard in August, the manager added. It said that it would continue to monitor the status of the application "to achieve the best recovery of the rental arrears".

Under the judicial management application, legal proceedings cannot be started or carried out against NK Ingredients for now, the manager has previously said.

The manager noted that, had the tenant not met its lease obligations in the second quarter, Soilbuild Reit could have seen its distribution per unit (DPU) fall 11.6 per cent if it could not lease out the space. The Reit in fact paid out a DPU of 1.179 Singapore cents.

The counter shed S$0.01 or 1.67 per cent to S$0.59 on Friday before the announcement.

Editor's Choice

BP_SGskyline_260719_1.jpg
Jul 26, 2019
Real Estate

China, HK developers temper their bids in Singapore land tenders

BT_20190726_PGPETER26_3845612.jpg
Jul 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-Prudential agency manager sues insurer's ex-CEO, two agents

BPpound_260719_2.jpg
Jul 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Brexit quandary to make for volatile pound: analysts

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_factorys_260723.jpg
Jul 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output shrinks 6.9% in June, falling for 4th straight month

nz_factorys_260723_0.jpg
Jul 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_dyson_260719_38.jpg
Jul 26, 2019
Real Estate

Billionaire Dyson to buy second lavish Singapore property

Jul 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

SIA Engineering Q1 net profit up 2.7% to S$41.6m on lower expenses

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly