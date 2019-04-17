You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Soilbuild Reit posts Q1 DPU of 1.198 Singapore cents

Wed, Apr 17, 2019 - 7:13 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

SOILBUILD Business Space Reit on Wednesday declared a distribution per unit (DPU) of 1.198 Singapore cents for the first quarter ended March 31, down 9.5 per cent from 1.324 cents a year ago as expense increases outpaced revenue growth.

The Reit saw higher gross revenue for the quarter of S$22.68 million, up 16.6 per cent year-on-year from S$19.45 million. This was mainly due to the conversion of Solaris into a multi-tenanted property on Aug 15 and contributions from two Australian properties.

Net property income also improved 7.7 per cent to S$18.29 million from S$16.99 million.

The fall in DPU and income attributable to unitholders was mainly due to property operating expenses, finance expenses, other trust expenses and perpetual securities coupons growing at a faster pace than revenue. Income attributable to unitholders fell 8.7 per cent to S$12.74 million from S$13.96 million in Q1 2018.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Portfolio occupancy rate declined slightly to 89 per cent in the first quarter from 89.5 per cent in Q4 2018. The Reit's manager completed more than 99,000 square feet of renewals and secured approximately 76,000 sq ft of new leases in the quarter.

For the first quarter, the balance of expiring leases by portfolio net lettable area was 7.7 per cent.

In March, the Reit's manager announced that it has proposed to divest 72 Loyang Way to an unrelated third party for S$34.08 million. The transaction is subject to JTC's approval.

"We have announced the proposed divestment of 72 Loyang Way as part of our capital-recycling efforts and are pleased to have waived the manager's divestment fee for this DPU-accretive divestment," said Roy Teo, CEO of the Reit's manager.

"We have also demonstrated proactive capital management by refinancing two loans ahead of maturity in Q1 2019 and now have no refinancing requirement until FY2021. Our focus in FY2019 will be to enhance our operational performance and prudently evaluate further growth opportunities in Australia to achieve sustainable returns for our unitholders," he added.

Soilbuild Reit closed up 0.5 Singapore cent or 0.79 per cent to S$0.635 on Wednesday before the results were released.

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_170419_2.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations

BP_Jurong_170419_4.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Jurong tourism site set to tax developers' creativity

BP_CWT_170419_7.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

CWT parent defaults on loan

Most Read

1 Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations
2 Kingsford Huray gets no-sale licence for Normanton Park project
3 Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit
4 Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge
5 Don Don Donki not fazed by tight labour, pricey rentals here
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

doc74yd74psktt17r1diid2_doc71ha02mvyj611wox4hs3.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore exports see biggest fall since 2016, raising risks to GDP forecast

doc74yjotqrc5jbcd1u186_doc7435y7vlc3aprpmyhj9.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Apr 17, 2019
SME

Singapore SMEs get one-stop platform to provide feedback, seek help

tuasspring.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB serves Hyflux 30-day notice for takeover of Tuaspring desalination plant

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening