You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Soilbuild Reit Q4 DPU up at 1.45 Singapore cents partially on on one-off liquidation proceeds

Mon, Jan 21, 2019 - 6:54 PM
yunitaso@sph.com.sg@YunitaOngBT

SOILBUILD Business Space Reit's distribution per unit (DPU) for its fourth quarter rose to 1.45 cents from 1.38 cents, lifted by one-off liquidation proceeds received from Technics Offshore Engineering and higher contribution from Solaris as well as its Australia acquisitions.

This came as Q4 income available for distribution increased 5.7 per cent to S$15.4 million from the previous year.

Books closure date will be Jan 29; distributions will be paid on Feb 28.Gross revenue went up 24.3 per cent to S$25.8 million from the previous year, thanks to liquidation proceeds from Technics Offshore Engineering and higher contribution from Solaris and the two Aussie properties, Inghams Burton and 14 Mort Street. Net property income grew 15.3 per cent to S$20.5 million from the preceding year.

For the full year, DPU eased to 5.28 cents from 5.71 cents. Income available for distribution fell 6.7 per cent to S$55.9 million.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

As at Dec 31, Soilbuild Reit saw a portfolio occupancy rate of 89.5 per cent and a weighted average lease expiry (by gross rental income) of 3.9 years.

Its aggregate leverage stands at 39.1 per cent.

The business space focused real estate investment trust (Reit) has 11 properties in Singapore and two properties in Australia.

Roy Teo, chief executive of the manager, said: “We have successfully raised S$65 million from a perpetuals issuance in September 2018 and completed the acquisition of two properties in Australia which are expected to strengthen the portfolio. Our focus in FY2019 will be to enhance our operational performance and prudently evaluate further growth opportunities in Australia to achieve sustainable returns for our Unitholders.”

The counter closed unchanged at S$0.605.

Editor's Choice

BP_Budget_210119_1.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts

BT_20190121_NSFOODP217IQB_3673555.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Consumer

Food delivery pioneer foodpanda says it's no endangered species

BT_20190121_ABMINOR3ISK_3666713.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Consumer

The man who sold Thai Express returns

Most Read

1 Run-down buildings are hot property in land-scarce Hong Kong
2 Hyflux warns perp, pref holders they will lose everything in liquidation
3 The man who sold Thai Express returns
4 Be prepared to 'get nothing' in liquidation, Hyflux warns perp, pref holders
5 Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Jan 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore finance minister says 2019 Budget to focus on education, healthcare, security and defence

file70ke1xzufisd8rbsiiy.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file6w4dxe3cj15tmg97l5b.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Singaporeans' inflation expectations stand pat at end-2018: poll

Jan 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

MMP Resources engages bank as adviser to raise US$30m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening